Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Given New GBX 75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 73.25 ($0.96).

LON:TLW opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.77) on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.63. The firm has a market cap of £839.78 million and a PE ratio of -13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, insider Martin F. Greenslade acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($40,918.03).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

