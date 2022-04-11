Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.89. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 5,873 shares trading hands.
TKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
