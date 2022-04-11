Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.89. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 5,873 shares trading hands.

TKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $947.78 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

