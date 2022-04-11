TurtleCoin (TRTL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $50,591.00

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $50,591.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 75.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,708,373,029 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

