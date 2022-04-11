TurtleCoin (TRTL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $50,591.00

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $50,591.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 75.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,708,373,029 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

