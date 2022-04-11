U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $4.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.92. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000.

About U.S. Energy (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.