U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $4.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.92. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
About U.S. Energy (Get Rating)
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.
