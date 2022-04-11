Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $32.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

