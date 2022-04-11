UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.50

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37.

UBS Group has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UBS Group to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

UBS stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in UBS Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in UBS Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 89,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

