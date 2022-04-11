UBS Group Cuts Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPFGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.20) to GBX 1,750 ($22.95) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victrex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,530.33.

VTXPF opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Victrex has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

