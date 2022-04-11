UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UiPath Inc. offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining Robotic Process Automation solution for digital business operations. UiPath Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08. UiPath has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 in the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $742,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,723 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $739,939,000 after buying an additional 8,069,377 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,538,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,160,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,742 shares in the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UiPath (PATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.