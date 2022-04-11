UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 332,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,079,899 shares.The stock last traded at $19.54 and had previously closed at $19.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Get UiPath alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.85.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,160,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $759,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,987 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,513,378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $718,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $225,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,056 shares in the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.