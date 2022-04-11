Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Down to $36.01

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.01, but opened at $34.04. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 4,128 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.