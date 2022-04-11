United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) vs. Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Critical Survey

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank7 and United Bancorporation of Alabama, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank7 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank7 presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Bank7’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bank7 is more favorable than United Bancorporation of Alabama.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of Bank7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of Bank7 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bank7 has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank7 and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank7 39.56% 19.76% 2.02% United Bancorporation of Alabama 31.67% 18.14% 1.88%

Dividends

Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bank7 pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank7 has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bank7 is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank7 and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank7 $58.54 million 3.46 $23.16 million $2.54 8.76 United Bancorporation of Alabama $58.44 million 1.87 $18.53 million N/A N/A

Bank7 has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorporation of Alabama.

Summary

Bank7 beats United Bancorporation of Alabama on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank7 (Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama (Get Rating)

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides commercial banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, reorder checks, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services. It also provides various lending services, such as personal loans, business loans, lines of credit, equipment loans, and mortgage loans; real estate loans for the agricultural community, agribusiness loans, and working lines of credit; overdraft services; and financial services, which include investment, trust, and estate planning services. In addition, the company offers debit cards, prepaid cards, Visa credit cards, gift cards, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides check cashing, convenience, recorder checks, remote deposit, mobile check deposit, personal storage compartments, Web payment options, insurance products, investment and brokerage, and online and mobile banking services. The company offers its products and services primarily in the market areas of Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Mobile counties, Alabama; and Santa Rosa County, Florida. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Atmore, Alabama.

