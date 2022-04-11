United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 537.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $189.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.67. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

