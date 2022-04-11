Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 million, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.76.
About Universal Security Instruments
