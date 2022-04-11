Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.13 Million

Brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) to report sales of $36.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.31 million to $36.60 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $32.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $144.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.46 million to $146.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $151.30 million, with estimates ranging from $146.05 million to $155.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE UBA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,408. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 436,210 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 62.6% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 63,897 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.