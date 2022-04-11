Vai (VAI) Market Capitalization Tops $53.45 Million

Vai (VAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002202 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $53.45 million and $23,626.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.70 or 0.07490961 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,107.89 or 0.99765335 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

