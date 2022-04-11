Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $27.76

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.76, but opened at $28.36. Valhi shares last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valhi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Valhi alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $801.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Valhi’s payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valhi by 1,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.