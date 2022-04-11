Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,726,000 after purchasing an additional 473,611 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 550.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

