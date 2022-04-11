Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 208 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $174.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.40.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.60.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

