Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 392 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,466,000 after buying an additional 78,566 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $499,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after buying an additional 228,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $135.83 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.33 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

