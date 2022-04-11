Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 9,424 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 214.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.