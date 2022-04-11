Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,019 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,539 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,662 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,676,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,349,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $52.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.