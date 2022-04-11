Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,670,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $311.11 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.46 and its 200-day moving average is $360.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

