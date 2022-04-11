Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $521,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after buying an additional 157,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,653,000 after acquiring an additional 227,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $266.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.42. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.60.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

