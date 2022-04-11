Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $970,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,163 shares in the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,969,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,938,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,031,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $100.15 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $103.70.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

