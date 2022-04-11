Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 642 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Clorox by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after buying an additional 382,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Clorox by 28,702.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after buying an additional 316,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.31.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.
Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clorox (CLX)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.