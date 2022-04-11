Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.38. 46,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,941. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.86 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

