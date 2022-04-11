Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Reduced by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,371,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,232,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $397.65 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $350.99 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.