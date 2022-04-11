Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Receives $56.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

VEC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,560. The stock has a market cap of $452.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52.

Vectrus ( NYSE:VEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vectrus by 83.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 104.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

