Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.98 Million

Analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $61.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.60 million and the highest is $63.73 million. Veracyte reported sales of $36.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $269.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.60 million to $271.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $326.37 million, with estimates ranging from $310.90 million to $333.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $25.32. 545,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,702. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.