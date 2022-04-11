Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner Sells 40,120 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VRNT opened at $50.49 on Monday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -721.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRNT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 82.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 68,093 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 267.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

