Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 426,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,311 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $97,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.99. 5,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,056. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.11.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

