Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,276,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

