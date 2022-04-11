Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.54. 841,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,276,723. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $228.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

