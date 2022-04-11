Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Senior Officer Sells C$198,066.96 in Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,791.79.

Shares of VET opened at C$26.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.87. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.06 and a 1 year high of C$30.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$765.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.5300005 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

VET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.75.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

