Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Down 6%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 10,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 691,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VERV shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,216,754 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

