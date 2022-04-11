ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.43

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 1579026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRAY. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $627.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, NexWave Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

