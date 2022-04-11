Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $240.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock, down from their prior price target of $393.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $203.80 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $197.31 and a 12-month high of $338.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.00.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 37.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $206,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

