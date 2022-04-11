Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.33. 145,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,063,613. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.81 and its 200 day moving average is $216.15. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

