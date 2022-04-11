Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Down to $5.68

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.46. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 234 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVNT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.88.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

