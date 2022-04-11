Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 596 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock opened at $133.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.37. The firm has a market cap of $392.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

