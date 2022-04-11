Waltonchain (WTC) Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $37.18 million and approximately $19.07 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,828,964 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,752 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

