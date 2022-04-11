Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.45). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,882. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $129.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.52. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 12.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 562,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 62,970 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after buying an additional 105,258 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

