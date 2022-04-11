Wedbush Lowers SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $15.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SOFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.87 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

