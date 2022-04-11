WePower Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. WePower has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $272.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WePower has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One WePower coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00034475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00104267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

WePower Profile

WPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

