WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,086.17 ($27.36).

Several research analysts have commented on SMWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($22.83) to GBX 1,737 ($22.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.16) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($28.59) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other WH Smith news, insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,428 ($18.73) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($9,363.93).

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,454.50 ($19.08) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,522.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,546.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25. WH Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,259.71 ($16.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,931.50 ($25.33).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

