Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $241.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.53. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $199.78 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total transaction of $331,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,232,012. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

