Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

NYSE WIT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,926. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 11.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 11.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

