Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 94.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) price target on Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 5,450 ($71.48) to GBX 2,900 ($38.03) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,805.77 ($49.91).

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 2,728 ($35.78) on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 2,250 ($29.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,478 ($71.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,317.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,116.74. The stock has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -5.61.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.18), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,318,032.79).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

