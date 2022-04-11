WOM Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $10.89 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

